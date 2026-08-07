LG Sinha Hails J&K Weavers, Craftspeople on National Handloom Day

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday highlighted the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of India’s handloom sector, acknowledging the invaluable contribution of weavers and artisans on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in a post on X said, “On #NationalHandloomDay, we celebrate the rich cultural heritage, creativity & craftsmanship of our weavers & craftspeople.”

The Lieutenant Governor called for collective efforts to preserve India’s handloom traditions while empowering the artisans who continue to keep the country’s traditional crafts alive.

Office of J&K LG Wrote on X, “On #NationalHandloomDay, we celebrate the rich cultural heritage, creativity & craftsmanship of our weavers & craftspeople. Let us acknowledge & admire their invaluable contribution and resolve to preserve our handloom traditions while empowering the artisans who keep them alive.”