LG Sinha Greets Sportspersons On National Sports Day

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday extended greetings to all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts on the occasion of National Sports Day, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Paying rich tributes to the hockey wizard, the LG said Major Dhyan Chand was an inspiration personified who brought immense pride to the nation.

“Greetings to all sportspersons & sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his Jayanti. An inspiration personified, he brought immense pride to nation. His exemplary sportsmanship & achievements continue to inspire generations,” LG said in a post on X.

He also said the government is committed to promote sports culture and nurture young talent in Jammu and Kashmir.