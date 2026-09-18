LG Sinha Flags Off Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra from Naranag

Ganderbal: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the annual Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra from Naranag in Kangan, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage towards the sacred Gangbal Lake in the Harmukh mountain range.

Rajouri-Poonch Lok Sabha MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, Kangan MLA Mehar Ali, besides senior police and civil administration officials, were also present during the flag-off ceremony.

The yatra began from Naranag amid security arrangements put in place by the administration and security agencies for the movement of devotees along the mountainous route leading to Gangbal Lake.

The pilgrimage to Gangbal, situated at the foothills of Mount Harmukh, is an annual religious journey of Kashmiri Pandits and other devotees. The route from Naranag involves a trek through the higher reaches of the Harmukh mountain range before reaching the lake.

The administration had undertaken preparations for the yatra in advance, with arrangements reviewed by senior officials of the divisional and district administration. Authorities also focused on security, medical assistance, sanitation, drinking water and other facilities along the route.

The flag-off by the Lieutenant Governor at Naranag on Friday marked the formal commencement of this year’s pilgrimage, with devotees setting out for the sacred lake.