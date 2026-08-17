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Monday, August 17, 2026
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LG Sinha Flags Off Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra, Prays For Safe And Spiritually Fulfilling Pilgrimage

by Aug. 17, 2026
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Jammu:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the sacred Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Taking to X, the LG described the pilgrimage as a “transformative experience for devotees” and prayed for a smooth and safe journey.

“Blessed to flag off the sacred Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra today. This divine pilgrimage is a transformative experience for devotees. Praying to Lord Shiva for a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling journey for all pilgrims arriving from every corner of the country. May Mahadev bless every step of your sacred yatra,” he posted.

Thousands of devotees from across the country are expected to participate in the annual yatra to the revered shrine of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji.