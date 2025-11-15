LG Sinha Expresses Deep Anguish Over Nowgam PS Blast

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed profound grief over the tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

In a post on X, LG said he was “deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to the extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured in the explosion.

“The government stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and loved ones of the departed. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” the LG said.

He added that a probe has been ordered to determine the cause of the accidental explosion. —(KNC)