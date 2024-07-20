LG, CS condole demise of JKAACL secretary

Srinagar, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL). Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

LG Sinha said, “I am saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

In his condolence message, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo expressed deep sorrow over Bharat Singh Manhas’ passing and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear this loss. Bharat Singh Manhas, a dedicated officer of the JKAS cadre, had served in various capacities in the State Taxes & Excise Departments.

Bharat Singh Manhas leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to the cultural and administrative spheres of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply impacting those he worked with and served.