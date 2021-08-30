LG Sinha congratulate shooter Lekhara for wining gold in Tokyo Paralympics

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for winning first gold medal for India in Tokyo Paralympics.

”What an amazing performance, proud moment for the whole nation”, he said.

In a tweet on official Twitter profile, Sinha said, “Many congratulations to shooter Avani Lekhara for winning first gold medal for India in Tokyo Paralympics. What an amazing performance! Proud moment for the whole nation”.

Lekhara,19, who equaled the world record, won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final. She qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. However, Lekhara staged a good recovery after a slow start to advance to the finals of the showpiece event.

The 10m Air Rifle shooter hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and she trains in the JDA Shooting Range in the Pink City. She suffered Traumatic Paraplegia caused by an accident in 2012.