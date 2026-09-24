LG Sinha Condole Greater Noida Bus Fire Tragedy

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic bus fire incident in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X,LG said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic bus fire incident in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condoled the incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

At least several people are feared dead and many others injured after a bus caught fire in Greater Noida today, officials said.