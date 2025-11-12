LG Sinha Condemns Red Fort Attack, Calls for Public Support Against Terrorism

Awantipora: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended condolences to the families of victims of the Red Fort car blast on November 10.

Addressing the Foundation Week of Islamic University, Awantipora, LG Sinha said, “I pay my condolences to those who lost their lives in the Red Fort car blast on the 10th of November.”

“Terrorism is the biggest threat to peace and development, and also weakens the brotherhood and unity among the public. It has devastated the youth of J&K for three decades,” he said.

“Today, our youth is fulfilling its dreams and aspirations, which is intolerable for the neighbouring country and some of its supporters,” Sinha said.

He further urged citizens to actively support security agencies, adding, “It is the duty of the public to inform the security forces about the unsocial elements in the state, so that peace and harmony can be safeguarded.”