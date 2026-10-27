LG Sinha chairs Unified Headquarters meet, security situation reviewed in J&K

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the security situation across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration, including Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details , the meeting was held amid preparations for the upcoming winter season and continued assessment of the security situation across the Union Territory.

The meeting brought together senior representatives of security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration to discuss security-related matters and strengthen coordination among various agencies.

The Unified Headquarters serves as a key platform for senior officials of security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration to review security-related issues and coordinate the overall security response in Jammu and Kashmir.