LG Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar with senior officials of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other key security agencies to assess the overall security situation and review arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor also comprehensively reviewed the logistics, safety and emergency preparedness for the annual pilgrimage in view of the recent spell of inclement weather and heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir.

LG Sinha directed all departments and security agencies to maintain seamless coordination to ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of the pilgrims undertaking the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

“Chaired a high-level security review meeting today in Srinagar with senior officials from the Army, J&K Police, Civil Administration, CAPFs, and key security agencies. Also comprehensively reviewed logistics and safety arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in light of the recent inclement weather and heavy rainfall across the region. Instructed all departments to maintain seamless coordination and ensure the safety, well-being and convenience of all pilgrims of Baba Barfani,” LG Manoj Sinha said.