LG Sinha chairs high-level security meeting with top officials in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu, examining the current situation across the Union Territory, developments along the Line of Control (LoC), and ongoing measures to counter terrorist networks, officials said.

Sources told that the meeting, held at the Jammu Convention Centre at 11 am, was attended by senior officers from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, intelligence agencies and civil administration.

They said the session focused on analysing recent security incidents, including the blast in Delhi last week, and assessing their possible implications for Jammu and Kashmir.

Top officials briefed the LG on the present security grid, recent intelligence inputs and steps taken in the hinterland and border belts, the sources added.

The meeting also reviewed the situation along the LoC, with agencies presenting updates on infiltration attempts, surveillance patterns and the preparedness of troops deployed in forward areas.

They further said directions were issued to maintain close coordination among all security formations and ensure uninterrupted monitoring along sensitive stretches of the LoC.

Winter preparedness formed a key part of the discussions, with forces outlining the logistical and operational arrangements being made for the coming months. These included stockpiling essential supplies, ensuring accessibility to high-altitude posts, and maintaining communication and mobility in heavy snowfall zones.

The meeting also reviewed contingency plans for responding to weather-related disruptions.

The LG was briefed on the ongoing actions aimed at dismantling support structures used by terror groups.