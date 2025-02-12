A high-level security review meeting is underway at Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar, sources said. The meeting is chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Sources said that the meeting is being attended by top Army, Police, and CRPF officers, and various security agencies. The meeting will assess the security situation in the Kashmir Zone, while a separate meeting will be held to assess the security situation in Jammu Zone tomorrow, they said.

The meeting comes a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired back-to-back security review meetings regarding Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi.

Today’s meeting, sources said, will focus on key security issues, including counter terror operations, infiltration attempts, and the increasing challenge of drug abuse in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP, all police officers of Kashmir zone, top Army officials, and officials of various security agencies are present in the meeting—(KNO)