LG Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Meet, Directs SOP Review For Outside Labourers

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on Saturday to assess the overall security situation across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, Special DG Coordination PHQ S.J.M. Gillani, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary GAD M Raju, along with IGPs, Divisional Commissioners, SSPs, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials.

Reviewing safety measures for migrant workers, the LG directed all DCs and SSPs to conduct a thorough audit of the Standard Operating Procedures in place to protect labourers from outside J&K. He stressed that employers must ensure every worker from other states and UTs is covered under insurance and that their details are duly registered with local police and district administrations.

“We must intensify precise, high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralise the terrorists,” the Lieutenant Governor said during the meeting.

He also instructed officials to ensure dignified last rites for those killed in the recent Kulgam terror attack and to extend all possible support to the grieving families.

Security arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra and measures to further strengthen the security grid also came up for discussion during the meeting.