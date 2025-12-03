LG Sinha calls for collective commitment to uphold rights, dignity and inclusion of Divyangjans

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged officials, social organisations and stakeholders to reaffirm their commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of Divyangjans, stressing the need for sensitivity, awareness and a unified resolve to ensure their dignity and full participation in society.

Speaking at an event marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the LG said every individual and institution must work towards guaranteeing access to education, skill development and sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities.

“We must work with sensitivity, awareness, and a shared resolve to ensure their dignity and meaningful participation, and guarantee access to education, skills, and livelihoods,” he said.

LG Sinha lauded the “resilience, determination and immense potential” of Divyangjans, reiterating the administration’s commitment to building an inclusive system aligned with their aspirations.

“We are committed to building a system that aligns with their dreams and aspirations, eliminating all challenges and barriers,” he added.

The LG emphasized that the government is taking consistent steps to strengthen accessibility, empower individuals with disabilities, and create an environment where they can contribute meaningfully to the UT’s progress.(KINS)