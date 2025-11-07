LG Sinha Attends the 150th year celebration of ‘Vande Mataram

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the 150th year celebration of ‘Vande Mataram’, organised by Department of Culture.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and visited the exhibition on the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’. He said, Rishi Bankim Chandra had strengthened the bond between Maa Bharti and her sons and inspired people to secure the independence.

“Our commitment and dedication to the motherland will take our nation to its destiny of a Viksit Bharat. Young generation must remember that they are inheritors of this great civilization and their contribution in the progress and prosperity of society will be fitting tribute to Maa Bharti,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. Our national song “Vande Mataram”, by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on 7th November in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India’s awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation. The celebrations witnessed Mass Singing of the full version of “Vande Mataram” with participation of citizens across all segments of society.

Officials and people from across Jammu Kashmir also joined the UT-level commemorative event through virtual mode.