JAMMU, APRIL 21: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha attended the Rajya Puraskar Ceremony of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides today at Convention Centre.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chief Patron of Jammu & Kashmir Bharat Scouts & Guides, congratulated the Rajya Puraskar Awardee Scouts & Guides and lauded their contribution to the society.

“With its aspirational vision, Scouts & Guides is leading the change in society especially by serving vulnerable section of the community & enabling the youth leaders to drive transformative change,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called upon the youth to follow the rich legacy of Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya and dedicate themselves in the service of the nation.

“The young generation is the key to change and today they are eager to play a bigger role in sustainable economic growth and social cohesion. With their commitment to selfless service, Scouts & Guides is contributing to build an inclusive & prosperous society,” observed the Lt Governor.

In the fast-changing world, Scouts & Guides will have to turn their voice into action. In the partnership with local administration, they must engage in social welfare works to complement the government’s efforts and to develop new youth networks to promote peaceful, equal and just communities, he added.

The Lt Governor also urged the trainers and teaching community to nurture individual growth and leadership qualities amongst the youth.

“Young generation is the main stakeholder of the future and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with the opportunities to fulfil their potential and strengthen their involvement in development processes,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor asked the J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides to actively contribute to drug abuse prevention programmes.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the UT Administration’s commitment to facilitate the smooth operations of J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the Scouts & Guides from various schools with Rajya Puraskar Award Certificates.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Wg. Cdr MM Joshi, Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides; Nasreen Khan, Administrator, Bharat Scouts & Guides, J&K and Ladakh Chapter, besides Guide Captains, Instructors, Principals, teachers & students from various schools were present.