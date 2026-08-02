LG Sinha Attends ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva’ Campaign Event

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the UT-level function of the “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” at SKUAST-Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, LG Sinha said the 100-week campaign, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a clarion call to empower the youth, eradicate drug abuse, and build a healthy, disciplined, and developed India.

He emphasized that the initiative aims to mobilize young people across Jammu and Kashmir to take the lead in spreading awareness against narcotics and to strengthen efforts for a “Nasha Mukt Bharat”.

Officials, students, and youth representatives participated in the event held at SKUAST-Kashmir.