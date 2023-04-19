JAMMU, APRIL 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Y20 Consultation meet on the theme “Peace building and reconciliation: Ushering in an era of no war” at University of Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor, while highlighting the important role of the young generation in peace-building, urged the youth to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi & Swami Vivekananda to build a global society based on trust and mutual respect.

“Youth is the most significant time to create civilised and cooperative world order with a spirit of oneness and they will offer new hope, innovative solutions to tackle the challenges to peace and sharpen social consciousness,” said the Lt Governor.

“I see youth bringing about reconciliation & shaping a new world for the good of citizens. Individual as well as society’s aspiration can be fulfilled only in conditions of peace & young generation is eager to create a peaceful & prosperous present & future for entire humanity,” the Lt Governor observed.

It is the responsibility of the youth to use their collective strength for development and upliftment of humanity. With common values, aspirations and commitment of selfless service, the youth will expand the horizons of peace, prosperity, friendship, cooperation and progress, he added.

The Lt Governor emphasized that the discussions during the Y20 consultation meet should draw an outline of future plans, with the spirit of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah- everyone should be happy and prosperous.

Speaking on India’s contribution in Peace-building and Peacekeeping, the Lt Governor said, India under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will lead the world to effectively address broader aspects of security challenges that also includes social, political, economic & environmental with the spirit of One Earth, One Family, One Future.

India is one of the world’s largest contributors to United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. Since 1950, Indian soldiers have participated in 49 peacekeeping missions in different countries and even today more than 8,000 troops are serving in 10 United Nations missions. It is the testimony to our commitment to global peace and human welfare, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also observed that Knowledge economy will play an important role in the future and success of Start-ups and Unicorns are giving fresh impetus to India’s growth.

The Lt Governor also shared the transformational journey of Jammu Kashmir in the last three years.

“Today, Jammu Kashmir is emerging as a noticeable narrative on bringing civility to the land that was once scarred and wounded by terrorism. The biggest stakeholders of this new and aspiring Jammu Kashmir are the youth,” said the Lt Governor.

People, especially youth, are fearlessly pursuing their dreams. Now, economic development, an important stimulus to aspirational society, and basic fundamental rights like education, healthcare, employment, and the pursuit of happiness are no longer hostage to violence. Youth power is the strength of Jammu Kashmir and they have dedicated themselves to rejuvenate the society and to drive inclusive development, the Lt Governor added.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Jammu has been transformed into India’s education hub. It houses all the premier institutions, IIM, IIT, AIIMS, IIMC and Central University, the Lt Governor further added.

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu and Sh Ajay Kashyap, Convener Y20 Secretariat gave a brief background of the Y20 consultation meet.

Delegates from various countries and universities of India, and youth representatives attended the Y20 Consultation meet.