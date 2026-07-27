LG Sinha Addresses Ethical Tourism Conclave









SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressed the “Ethical Tourism Conclave” organized by the Tourist Trade Interest Guild, J&K, underscoring the imperative of developing a tourism model that is responsible, sustainable, and inclusive.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor extended heartfelt congratulations to the organizers for the conclave, which he described as a significant step in redefining tourism as a moral responsibility for the tourism stakeholders. He emphasized that the theme “Responsible Today, Sustainable Tomorrow, Beneficial for All” reflects the collective duty of society to safeguard natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Jammu Kashmir has historically been regarded as “heaven on earth” for the unique harmony between nature and culture.

“Tourism in Jammu Kashmir must be seen as a celebration of this heritage, and ethical tourism must be the guiding principle for its future,” he stated.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the remarkable progress achieved in the tourism sector.

“Tourist arrivals have reached record levels, confidence among domestic and international travellers has been restored, investments have increased, and employment opportunities have expanded. However, the true success lies not in numbers alone but in ensuring that prosperity reaches local communities and contributes to social inclusion,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that “Responsible Tourism” must ensure that every visitor departs with cherished memories while natural resources should also thrive. He called for heightened sensitivity towards forests, lakes, and rivers, and reiterated that development must proceed in balance with conservation.

He emphasized the importance of inclusivity, stating that boatmen of Dal Lake, pony owners serving mountain trails, artisans engaged in crafts such as pashmina and papier-mache, and families running homestays in Gurez and Bangus must be equal stakeholders in the tourism journey.

“Profits should not remain confined to large enterprises. Tourism must provide dignified incomes, training, and opportunities to all stakeholders to ensure sustainability. Together, let us ensure that prosperity reaches to the last village, the last family, and the last citizen in the queue,” he said.

Highlighting the dimension of “Beneficial to All,” the Lieutenant Governor stated that the success of tourism can be achieved when lives of artisans and small entrepreneurs are transformed and the sector provides fair value for local labour and creates dignified livelihood opportunities for youth and women.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that sustainable tourism is an approach where nature and progress are partners. He urged that infrastructure such as roads, hotels, and facilities must be developed with zero ecological impact. He called for eco-friendly tourism to become a mass movement, encouraging tourists and stakeholders to adopt practices such as avoiding single-use plastics, proper waste management, prudent use of water and energy, and respect for wildlife.

The Lieutenant Governor urged all stakeholders to translate discussions at the conclave into concrete action plans with clear goals, timelines, and evaluation mechanisms. He proposed certification standards for eco-friendly homestays and hotels to encourage healthy competition, comprehensive training programmes for youth to become protectors of nature and guardians of culture, and use of digital platforms to connect tourists directly with local communities.

“If local communities and youth combine innovation with sensitivity, link technology with culture, and development with environmental conservation, then I am confident that Jammu Kashmir can emerge as a model of sustainable tourism for the entire nation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Zahoor Ahmed Karnai, Chairman, Tourist Trade Interest Guild; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir; Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Rajiv Pandey, DIG CKR; Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; industry leaders, heads of various business organizations, members of Tourist Trade Interest Guild, and prominent citizens from different walks of life were present.