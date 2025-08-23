LG sacks two employees for terror links

Srinagar, Aug 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today terminated two government employees for terror links.

Sinha invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. Painstaking investigation clearly established that they were acting on behalf of terror outfits, and law enforcement and intelligence agencies had collected incriminating material evidence against them.

The employees have been identified as Khurshid Ahmad, a teacher, and Siyad Ahmad Khan, an Assistant Stockman, Sheep & Husbandry Department.

According to sources, Khurshid Ahmad Rather was appointed as a Rehber e Talim teacher in 2003. He was confirmed as a teacher in 2008.

Kurshid was working as an OGW for the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror organisation. Despite being paid by the government to fulfil his duty and impart education to youngsters, Khurshid became an active conduit for terrorist activities of LeT, sources said.

Investigation has revealed that Khurshid was given an assignment to procure arms, ammunition, and narcotics by LeT handlers sitting in Pakistan for further distribution among active terrorists operating in the valley. He was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh alias Shakoor and Javid Ahmed. The investigators have revealed that Khurshid had received several consignments containing weapons and narcotics through the LoC at Karnah, Kupwara.

“The weapons were supplied to active terrorists, while the proceeds from narcotics sales were used to fund terror operations. His role was exposed after Law Enforcement Agencies received an input on 25th January 2024 that two Pakistani terrorists were involved in the smuggling of arms with the help of 4 associates in Kupwara. These four names were Khurshid Ahmad Rather, Zahoor Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar, and Qazi Fazal. An FIR was registered, and Zahoor Ahmed was picked for interrogation. Zahoor revealed the tentacles of his network, and his other associates, including Khurshid, were arrested,” the investigators revealed on the condition of anonymity.

Based on sustained interrogation of Khurshid and his associates, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 5 AK Type (Short) MP 5 rifles, 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 pistols, 5 MP 5 magazines, 2 pistol magazines, 1 AK-47 magazine, and 20 AK-47 rounds, were recovered. Khurshid was arrested. Currently, he is lodged in the District Jail, Kupwara.

Likewise, Siyad Ahmad Khan was appointed as an Assistant Stockman in the Sheep Husbandry Department in 2004. He willingly started working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and was tasked to receive an infiltrating group of terrorists, sheltering them and transporting their arms and ammunition.

According to investigators, Siyad Khan also started smuggling narcotics to sustain terror activities.

“ He was intercepted and arrested on 12th January 2024 at Peer Baba Shrine, Keran, Kupwara by a Naka Party of J&K Police and Army. During the search, 1 AK-47 was recovered from his possession, which he was transporting for a terrorist. 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol magazine, and 5 Pistol rounds were recovered from his associate Rafaqat Ahmed Khan,” the investigators said.

It was further revealed that Siyad Khan was in touch with Pakistan-based handler Basharat Ahmed Khan, who used to smuggle arms, ammunition, and narcotics through Siyad Khan and his associates at Keran near the LoC fence for its further transport to active LeT terrorists to execute terror attacks in the valley, sources said.

Siyad was arrested in 2024, and he is currently lodged in the District Jail, Kupwara.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken a firm stance against terrorism and its ecosystem. His zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is characterized by a multi-pronged approach that combines aggressive anti-terror operations, dismantling of support networks, strict legal action against facilitators, and community engagement to foster peace.

By aligning with national security strategies and emphasizing both security and development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s policy aims to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting stability in the region.