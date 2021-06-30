LG rolls out SASCM scheme for families hit by COVID-19

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today rolled out SASCM (सक्षम) social protection scheme to families affected by Covid-19.

“It is our duty and utmost responsibility to support families, restore livelihoods and ensure stability in their lives,” tweets office of LG J&K.

He further said that the government is committed to support children who lost their parents in this pandemic. “The administration as guardian will take all necessary steps for their well-being and education so they can have a bright future. PM CARES For Children benefits to be extended in UT.We stand in solidarity with the families who lost the earning member due to pandemic. Besides pension, every effort will be made to ensure they live a dignified life and have no financial difficulties,” tweets office of LG J&K.

“Special cell constituted in Social Welfare Department will continue handholding of the affected families. District Welfare Officers in their respective areas will ensure regular visits to such families so they can have round-the-clock support.Administration will reach out to every affected family with financial assistance if they are willing to start their own business or other venture for self-employment,” tweets office of LG J&K