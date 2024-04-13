LG reviews progress of HUDD’s projects

JAMMU, APRIL 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the progress achieved by the Housing and Urban Development Department at a meeting with senior officials today.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, H&UDD; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Rahul Yadav; CEO Jammu Smart City Ltd; Dr. Owais Ahmad, CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd, senior officials of Development Authorities and concerned departments.

The Lt Governor took stock of Tawi Riverfront and various ongoing projects under Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban, AMRUT, PMAY (U), and DAY-NULM and functions of e-Buses and Integrated Command & Control Centre.

The Lt Governor emphasized adopting the transformative approach in project implementation and integrated planning with a broader framework to address the issues about Master Plans at the earliest.

He also called for empowering Municipal Corporations and development Authorities and strengthening the human resources in the department for the speedy completion of the projects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)