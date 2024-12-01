Kashmir

LG reviews preparedness for constables exam

lg

Jammu, November 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the conduct of the written examination for the selection of police constables.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri, all DIGs; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

The Lieutenant Governor discussed with the officials the arrangements in place for the conduct of the examination across J&K. He directed the DIGs, DCs, SSPs, and senior officials to visit the examination centers. “We must ensure transparent, smooth, and incident-free examination,” he said.

The chair was informed about all the logistic arrangements for the written examination for the post of Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF), being conducted by the J&K Service Selection Board on December 01, 2024.

Share This Article
Avatar of
By
Follow:
A Newspaper company in Kashmir
Previous Article scouts `Scouts and Guides example of discipline, camaraderie’
Next Article Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired the 35th meeting of Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University 2 Introduce job-oriented courses, focus on capacity building: LG to universities
Leave a Comment