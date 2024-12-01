LG reviews preparedness for constables exam

Jammu, November 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the conduct of the written examination for the selection of police constables.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain; IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri, all DIGs; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

The Lieutenant Governor discussed with the officials the arrangements in place for the conduct of the examination across J&K. He directed the DIGs, DCs, SSPs, and senior officials to visit the examination centers. “We must ensure transparent, smooth, and incident-free examination,” he said.

The chair was informed about all the logistic arrangements for the written examination for the post of Constable (Armed/IRP/Executive/SDRF), being conducted by the J&K Service Selection Board on December 01, 2024.