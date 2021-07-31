LG reviews Independence Day preparations: ‘Tricolour to be hoisted on every govt building in J&K’

SRINAGAR: To review the planning and preparedness for the upcoming celebrations of Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday held a review meeting of all senior functionaries of the UT Administration at the Civil Secretariat.

As the UT of J&K is celebrating Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav with full zeal and enthusiasm, the Lt Governor directed all the senior officers of administration to ensure the celebration of the Independence Day with same grandeur and scale across the UT following all Covid protocols.

The Lt Governor directed for planning a series of events showcasing the patriotic ethos of our great nation, besides giving glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K treading the path of unprecedented progress and development along with the spirit of Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

“Independence Day celebrations should rekindle the spirit of freedom movement and undying love of our freedom fighters for the country. We must show gratitude to the martyrs and unsung heroes of Jammu & Kashmir who laid down their lives for the nation. The inspiring stories of great personalities who have played a major role in building a peaceful and prosperous Jammu & Kashmir should also be shared with young generation,” the Lt Governor said.

He advised the nodal departments to follow the details of programmes designed by GoI and plan similar events in the UT.

Laying emphasis on the coordination of various departments, the Lt Governor observed that Departments of School Education, Higher Education, Culture, Youth Services and Sports and Mission Youth have an important role to play in the upcoming mega celebrations.

Giving suggestions for a comprehensive plan of the celebrations involving each and every citizen of the UT, the Lt Governor passed specific instructions to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The Lt Governor directed the Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department to make arrangements for the celebrations at the Panchayat and Block level functions with active involvement of public representatives and local people.

“Everyone must come together to build a new Jammu Kashmir and a new India under the majestic tricolour flying high. In the new Jammu Kashmir, the grass root development must ensure that no person is left out of the journey of peace, progress and prosperity,” Lt Governor said.

He directed the officers to organize the National Anthem Singing competition at district and divisional level and select the winners for the event at the UT level. He also directed to hold sports and cultural events on the occasion of Independence Day. CEO, Mission Youth was directed to ensure that the youth clubs pledge to serve the people and spread awareness about the transformation taking place in the UT.

The Lt Governor asked the Secretaries of School Education and Higher Education departments for observing the celebrations of Independence Day in every school, college, and university of the Union Territory. “Teachers and students should celebrate the national festival following all Covid SoPs and other necessary protocols”, he added.

Instructions were also issued to ensure that National Flag is hoisted on every government building and office of UT as per the Flag Code of India, besides making provisions of continuous water and power supply to every school, panchayat ghar and hospital in the UT.