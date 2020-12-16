LG reviews implementation of PMDP projects: ’19 projects to be completed by 2021 end’

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday reviewed the progress of Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) projects in a high-level meeting here at Civil Secretariat.

Chief Secretary B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner (Finance) Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner (Health) Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar, Administrative Secretaries of various departments besides senior officers from NHAI, BRO, Jal Shakti, PWD, PDD, Tourism, Horticulture, etc. were present in the meeting.

DIPR photo

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a comprehensive report of the sector-wise implementation of 54 projects sanctioned under PMDP with an outlay of Rs 58,627 crores and reviewed the Financial and Physical progress achieved so far.

Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) gave a PowerPoint presentation and informed the Chair about the present status of PMDP projects of various departments and iconic projects including Health, Education, Tourism, Horticulture, Sports, Jal Shakti, PWD, and Housing & Urban Development.

The Lt Governor was apprised about various major projects including upgrading of Uri-Poonch road, Srinagar-Leh road via Kargil, special repair of roads and bridges, projects proposed under Bharat Mala for the length of 105 KM for tourist connectivity, Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch road, construction of semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, AIIMS at Jammu/Kashmir, construction of IIM Jammu and IIT Jammu, etc.

Secretary DMRRR informed that 11 projects have been completed and 9 are substantially completed whereas 34 projects are at different stages of execution out of which 19 shall be completed by ending 2021.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the progress of Iconic projects which included Hydro-electric Projects (HEP) of Kiru, Kwar, Shahpur Kandi, and Ujh.

Laying special emphasis on the timely execution of the projects, the Lt Governor directed the Administrative Secretaries to closely monitor the execution of all PMDP projects and have a regular review of the progress made thereof in order to remove the bottlenecks if any.

The Lt. Governor passed strict directions for speeding up on the ground implementation for early completion of the works. The Lt. Governor also called for regular monitoring and submission of progress report on a monthly basis.

“Sectoral progress should be monitored regularly to avoid unnecessary delay”, he maintained. The Lt Governor asked the concerned officers to incorporate every detail of the projects including date of sanction, date of start of work, present status and targeted date of completion for effective monitoring.