LG reviews facilities and services for pilgrims at Jammu Yatri Niwas







JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu and reviewed the facilities and services in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials from J&K Police, Army, Security Forces, Shrine Board, and Civil Administration, and took stock of the measures taken to facilitate the comfortable stay of the pilgrims. He commended their hard work and urged them to treat every Yatri as a divine guest.

“With the holy pilgrimage already crossing the 3 lakh mark in just 12 days, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for pilgrims is our top priority,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed on ensuring flawless registration, comfortable lodging, and smooth travel arrangements for all devotees of Baba Barfani.

He also emphasised showcasing Jammu and directed officials to organize sightseeing tours to Jammu Division’s key spiritual and tourism spots, while actively promoting local handicraft and handloom products.

“It is our goal that whenever Baba Amarnath pilgrims return home, they should carry a piece of Jammu with them in the form of beautiful local handmade products and unforgettable memories. Together, we resolve to make this year’s Yatra truly historic,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the deployment of Food Safety Officers at community kitchens, facilities at reception and lodgement centres, on-spot registrations of pilgrims, transportation and security arrangements.

He directed the officials to optimize manpower deployment to seamlessly manage the heavy influx of devotees throughout the yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that officials must closely monitor Meteorological Department’s predictions and remain alert to any weather vagaries.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar informed the meeting about the legal action initiated against the individuals caught engaged in fraudulent practices. The Lieutenant Governor further directed that administrative and legal measures be taken against any official found involved in misconduct.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the devotees of Shri Amarnathji and wished them a safe, peaceful and blessed pilgrimage.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Amol V Homkar, IGP CRPF Jammu Sector; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Dr. Devansh Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Jammu and senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces.