LG reviews Covid containment measures in Anantnag; calls for implementing three-tier patient care

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited Anantnag in south of Kashmir and reviewed the Covid containment and preventive measures in the district.

The LG directed the Principal GMC and CMO to institutionalize three-tier patient care by categorizing nurses in three modes, a system that he said should be implemented across the UT.

“First category of nursing staff for registration and counselling of patients, second for timely medicines and injections, and third group for hourly monitoring of oxygen inflow to patients as per the requirement. This will ensure best possible care for patients,” the LG said.

He called for scaling up of testing in micro-containment zones and areas with high positivity rate and said the same should be done on priority to break the chain of transmission and provide required care to positive individuals.

“Underutilization of testing and vaccination capacity is not acceptable,” the LG said and directed the health department and district administration at all levels to work on mission mode to ensure that testing and vaccination are being done at par with their available capacity to reduce the positivity rate.

Sinha said linkages with PHCs and availability of doctors must be ensured at panchayat Covid Care Centres.

He asked the senior medical faculty members, doctors and consultants to make sure they visit PHCs, CHCs and CCCs for proper monitoring of healthcare facilities at grass-root level.

“Informing rural population about facilities available at Covid Care Centres and encouraging people, especially those tested positive or having Covid symptoms to isolate themselves at CCCs for safety of their family members will play vital role in containing the impact of the virus,” he said.

The LG asked the DCs and SPs to ensure effective implementation of containment measures and strict compliance of Covid protocols.

“PRIs must be roped in; BDOs, Tehsildars must ensure vaccination coverage as well as proper functionality of Covid Care Centres in Panchayats,” he said.

During his visit, the LG addressed the faculty members at GMC Anantnag, who are serving on the frontline of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The selfless determination of our medical fraternity to save lives makes them the greatest hero of our time,” he said.