Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha conducted on site inspection of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine BoardAEs Office Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk 4

LG reviews construction at Yatri Niwas

May. 6, 2025
SRINAGAR, MAY 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conducted the on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the Office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor ascertained the progress of the work and emphasised on timely completion of the project. He was informed that the construction work of four floors is completed and the rest of the two floors are expected to be completed by the end of the month of June.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials and directed them to accelerate the progress of identified works for the convenience of pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other senior officials.

