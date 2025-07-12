LG releases song hailing Art 370 repeal

SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released patriotic song `Jai Kashmir – From 370 to Unity, A Tribute to Vision, Courage, and Progress’, at Raj Bhawan.

The song was penned and composed by Dr. Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Dr. Mohammad Shuaib Zahoor and his team for dedicating the song to the spirit of unity, development, and transformation in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370.

The song celebrates national integrity and honours the tireless efforts of the Lieutenant Governor-led UT Administration, under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in laying the foundation of a brighter future for the region.

Later, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, former Minister and President People’s Democratic Front (PDF), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today. He was accompanied by Dr Nissar Paul, General Secretary; Showkat Ahmad Raina, Vice President; Mushtaq Shameem, Chief Spokesperson; and Sheikh Ab Rashid, Srinagar District President of the People’s Democratic Front.

The delegation put forth various important matters about youth empowerment, promotion of the tourism sector, and reopening of tourist destinations in the Budgam District. They also requested the constitution of the Nilnag Development Authority to boost infrastructure and ensure planned, eco-friendly development of the scenic Nilnag area in Budgam.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the members of the delegation that appropriate action would be taken to address the issues projected by them.

Later, a delegation of Non-Migrant Minority Youth from Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various welfare issues of the non-migrant minority population living in Kashmir.