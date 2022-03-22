Srinagar, Mar 22: Pledging to make Jammu and Kashmir the `most beautiful Investment destination’, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday promised `global standard end-to-end facilities’ for the businesses.

Addressing the Gulf Countries investment summit here, he said the visit of CEOs of top companies, entrepreneurs, start-up representatives, exporters in J&K was an expression of confidence of the industry leaders in the potential for business cooperation between J&K and Gulf countries.

“India’s relationship with Gulf countries is being translated into a vibrant, revitalized economic partnership with J&K that will not only diversify our export basket but will also create a conducive environment for the expansion of the existing trade. We have worked with a coherent framework in the last 2 years to harness immense natural resources, the economic potential of J&K,” he said.

Sinha said that the government has worked out a blueprint to `unlock investment flows’. “We promise to provide global standard end-to-end facilities for the businesses, skilled workforce, transparent and hassle-free regulatory mechanism and creation of necessary infrastructure wherever required,” he said.

He said since his Dubai Expo visit in January this year, many foreign companies from UAE have announced long-term plans for J&K. “We are ready to take the relationship to a qualitatively new level and strengthen our economic partnership,” he added.