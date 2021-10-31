Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Sunday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Birth Anniversary.

“An epitome of national unity, brilliant administrator and champion of masses, Patel Ji devoted his entire life for strengthening India”, observed the Lt Governor.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai’s significant contribution to the motherland, devotion to the unity, integrity & safety of the nation, leadership qualities will always remain an inspiration for all of us. My humble tributes to him,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor greeted the people on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which commemorates the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India-Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) pledge to the officials and staff members of Raj Bhavan.

During the pledge, the participants dedicated themselves to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation and strive hard to spread this message among their fellow countrymen.