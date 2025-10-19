LG pays obeisance to Buddha relics in Russia

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to sacred relics of Lord Buddha brought from India and enshrined at the Central Temple, Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also known as “the Golden Abode of Buddha Shakyamuni” at Elista, Kalmykia, Russia.

The Lieutenant Governor is leading the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition in Elista. During the interaction with revered monks, the Lieutenant Governor said the fondness which the people of this city and those from far corners of Russia have shown towards the Lord Buddha’s relics is a rare gesture which has left an indelible mark in our hearts.

“As you know, the holy relics of the Buddha are considered as the Buddha himself and his coming here, amounts to his blessing the people of Kalmykia and the whole of Russia. India takes pride in the principles and teachings of the Buddha. His message of compassion, wisdom and non-violence remain more relevant than ever. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always reiterated the relevance of Buddha’s teachings in the modern world and continues to emphasise this aspect at different international forums reminding the world of Buddha’s timeless wisdom,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that the message of the Buddha along with his teachings should get more embedded in societies especially among the youth.