LG nod for Sainik Sahayta Kendra (main headline)

SRINAGAR, JULY 17: The Lieutenant Governor has accorded sanction for the establishment of LG Sainik Sahayta Kendra (LGSSK), a dedicated institutional mechanism to assist and address civilian grievances of serving soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces.

The Kendra, constituted under Government Order No. 933-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated 17.07.2025, aims to provide systematic grievance redressal support to soldiers who are either posted in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir or originally belong to the UT and are presently serving in other parts of the country.

Functioning as a Soldiers’ Assistance and Liaison Cell, the Kendra shall serve as a single-window platform for receiving, assessing, and facilitating the resolution of grievances submitted by soldiers. It will also arrange appointments with concerned civil or police officials at the district level, follow up on pending matters, maintain a performance dashboard for monitoring, and submit quarterly performance reports to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor. The Kendra will begin operations immediately from its offices at the Civil Secretariat in both Jammu and Srinagar.

To support the functioning of the LGSSK, the Information Technology Department will provide two officials each at Jammu and Srinagar, proficient in data entry, case tracking, file maintenance, and communications, along with the necessary computer systems and allied hardware. The Estates Department has been directed to provide appropriate accommodation for the Kendra at both Secretariat locations.

Further, for the operationalization of the Kendra, the following officers have been nominated in addition to their duties: Shri Prasanna Ramaswamy G, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department; Shri Aflaq Ahmad, JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department; and Shri Abhimanyu Singh, JKAS, Manager-cum-Protocol Officer at the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

The establishment of the Lieutenant Governor’s Sainik Sahayta Kendra reaffirms the UT Administration’s commitment to upholding the welfare and dignity of serving soldiers by ensuring timely and structured redressal of their civilian concerns through an institutional platform.