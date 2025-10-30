LG message on the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas



SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend warm greetings to the people and hope the celebration will further strengthen the spirit of oneness and peace.

Sardar Patel was the ‘Architect of National Unity’ and epitome of patriotism and integrity. His unwavering commitment laid the foundation of a modern India. Let us pledge to follow his ideals and uphold the spirit of unity, a common national identity and brotherhood as a tribute to Sardar Patel.”