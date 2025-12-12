LG meets the families of Nowgam’s accidental blast martyrs



SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met the families of Nowgam’s accidental blast martyrs in Srinagar today and handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed gratitude to their families. He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families to ensure they live a life of comfort and dignity.

The Lieutenant Governor said the whole country is proud of J&K Police for stopping terror in its tracks by unearthing and dismantling the terror network last month. He appreciated J&K Police’s meticulous investigation and multi-faceted effort to detect, disrupt and prevent terrorist acts.

He also directed the senior officers to disrupt terrorist financing pipeline and effectively counter the radicalisation attempts by certain separatist elements.

Special DG Coordination PHQ,S.J.M. Gillani; Principal Secretary Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg; IGP Kashmir, VK Birdi; DIG CKR, Rajiv Pandey; SSP Srinagar, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shri Akshay Labroo and senior officials of Police and Civil Administration were present.