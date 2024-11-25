LG meets J&K football team for Santosh Trophy

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the J&K senior men’s football team participating in the ongoing 78th Senior National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy-2024, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the players and the coaching staff for their remarkable performances during the group stage and extended his best wishes for future matches.

He also commended the J&K Sports Council for organizing rigorous training camps and providing requisite facilities, technical guidance, and support to the team for its Santosh Trophy campaign.

J&K Senior Men’s Football Team competed in Group A alongside Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Punjab and delivered commanding performances while remaining unbeaten in the group stage. The team has qualified for the final round and will now compete in Telangana from December 14, 2024.

Nuzhat Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Sh Satpal Singh, Chief Coach, senior officials of J&K Sports Council and coaching staff of the team were also present.