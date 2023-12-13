Jammu, Dec 13: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha launched Jammu Yatri Bhawan Belief’s Panchang 2024 at Raj Bhawan right now.

The Lt Governor congratulated the editorial crew, members of Jammu Yatri Bhawan Belief, and Vidwat Parishad.

The Panchang will present details about nonsecular rituals, auspicious events and festivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Padam Shri Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri; Pawan Kumar Shastri, President Jammu Yatri Bhawan Belief; Gurdas Sharma, Basic Secretary of the Belief; Raj Kumar and Koushal, Trustees; Sharat Sharma Member Jammu Yatri Bhawan; and Dr Laxmi Dutt Shastri of Vidwat Parishad had been current on the event.

On the event, the members of the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Belief additionally sought the intervention of the Lt Governor for raising the frequency of practice from Jammu to Dehradun from weekly to a daily basis.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the Belief that the matter could be taken up with the involved authorities for an acceptable motion.