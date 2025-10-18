LG Manoj Sinha Pays Obeisance to Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha in Russia

Srinagar :Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is currently leading the Indian delegation in Kalmykia, Russia, paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery in Elista.

In a post on X, the Office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor, as per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC wrote, “Paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha brought from India and enshrined in the main Buddhist monastery in Elista, known as the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery. I pray to Lord Buddha to bless us all and strengthen the spiritual bond between the people.”

The Lieutenant Governor is currently on a visit to Kalmykia, Russia, leading a delegation to bring back the holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition.