‘LG Manoj Sinha and his team have done an impeccable job’: Amit Shah; launches portal for registration of industrial units in J&K

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday launched web portal for registration of Industrial units Online from across the globe in J&K under new Industrial Policy.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and top bureaucrats of Home, Commerce and Industry Ministries were present on the occasion.

“…J&K is a part of India and its development is our responsibility. The J&K administration under the leadership of Manoj Sinha ji has done an impeccable job. I interact with him in every one or two months and must say everything is being implemented soundly under his leadership. The communication that Manoj ji has resumed and strengthened with the people of J&K has increased their trust. I congratulate LG Manoj Sinha and his entire team…,” Amit Shah said.

The web portal for registration of units under the ‘New Central Sector Scheme 2021′ for Jammu and Kashmir gives access to the business houses not only within the country but across the globe to register Online and find out all details of the new Industrial Policy including incentives, Industrial Estates, land availability and host of features required for the purpose.