LG led Admin Council amends J&K Reservation Rules; over 9L Pahari speaking people to be benefited
Jammu, Jan 30: In a major decision aiming to rationalize the existing reservation policy and give representation to Pahari Speaking People, the Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G.C Murmu has approved several Amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.
There are around 9.6 lakh Pahari Speaking People across Jammu and Kashmir spread over mainly in Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla (Uri and Boniyar), Kupwara (Karna and Keran) and pockets of Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian. Following the reorganization of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2004, it had become imperative to rationalize the existing reservation percentages to give representation to the PSP in the matters thereto. For this purpose, necessary amendments have been approved in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 to include PSP in the category of socially and educationally backward classes.
As per the extant reservation rules, the percentage of reservation in direct recruitments is 8 percent to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 10 percent to Scheduled Tribes (STs), 2 percent to Weaker and under privileged Classes (Social Caste), 3 percent to Residents of areas adjoining Line of Actual Control (ALC)/International Border (IB), 20 percent to Residents of backward areas (RBA). There is also a horizontal reservation of 6 percent available to Ex-Servicemen and 3 percent to Physically Challenged Persons (PHC).
Administrative Council after due consideration decided to rationalize the percentages of reservation in direct recruitment, admission in professional institutions and distribution of seats in professional institutions at the PG level in Medical, Engineering, Agriculture and similar other post graduate courses. In direct recruitment, there will now be reservation of 8 percent to SCs, 10 percent to STs, 4 percent to Social Caste, 4 percent to Residents of ALC/IB, 10 percent to RBA, 4 percent to PSP and 10 percent to EWSs. A horizontal reservation of 6 percent will be available to Ex-Servicemen and 4 percent to PHCs.
For admission in Professional Institutions, the reservation percentages will now be 8% to SCs, 10% to STs, 4% to Social Caste, 4% to ALC, 10% to RBA, 4% to PSP and 10% to EWSs. A horizontal reservation of 4% will be available to PHCs.
For post graduate courses in MD/MS/M.Tech., Engineering and Agricultural Sciences and similar other postgraduate courses, the revised distribution of seats will be 8 percent to SCs, 10 percent to STs, 10 percent to RBA, 4 percent to ALC/IB, 4 percent to Social Caste, 4 percent to PSP, 2 percent to Children of Defence Personnel/Para-military forces and J&K Police Personnel, 1 percent to candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports and 10 percent to EWSs.
For claiming the benefit of PSP Category, a person must be a member of the Pahari Clan, Community or Tribe having distinct cultural, ethnic and linguistic identity; must be speaking Pahari language and his/her mother tongue must be Pahari. He/She must possess a valid identity proof which can be either Aadhar Card or Domicile Certificate. Tehsildar shall be competent authority to certify the claim of persons belonging to PSP.
Administrative Council has directed the Social Welfare Department to redraw the reservation roster upon fixation of the new percentages.
The decision will not only help to rationalize the reservations across Jammu and Kashmir but will also give equitable representation to the Members of Pahari Community thereby meeting their long pending demand.
Reorganization of state: Govt kicks off process to divide assets, liabilities between J&K, Ladakh
Srinagar, Jan 30: Process has started to divide assets and liabilities of erstwhile state between two newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Union Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a three-member committee headed by former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra for apportion of assets and liabilities between the two Union Territories. The committee has been given six months to submit its report.
The Finance Department has written to departmental heads, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies to conduct audit up to October 2019.
“While progress has been achieved, there needs to be more emphasis particularly in view of the fact that advisory committee would need annual accounts for the purpose of apportionment of assets and liabilities between Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh,” a government order reads.
An official of Finance Department said that once the departments submit the audit report, the committee will decide about the division of assets and liabilities between the two UTs.
Erstwhile state has six properties in Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Mumbai, which will be divided between the two union territories. The properties include Kashmir House at Prithviraj Road in Delhi and the J&K House at Chanakyapuri in Delhi.
The physical assets include around 10,000 vehicles in J&K and arms and ammunition for the police. Sources said the arms distribution will be need based. “More arms will be provided to Kashmir as there is very less need in Ladakh,” sources said.
The official said the committee will also take a decision about the division of other assets including PSUs, universities, hydro-power plants and other institutions in two UTs. “Deliberations are going on as to how these properties will be apportioned,” he said.
According to Section 84 of the Reorganisation Act 2019, assets and liabilities of the erstwhile state have to be apportioned between the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
“The committee has been tasked to ensure both UTs get a fair share,” the official said.
It has to look into aspects like area, population, remoteness and backwardness while distributing assets.
De-induction of additional forces after security assessment: Adv Bhatnagar
Srinagar, Jan 30: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Ravi Rai Bhatnagar said the decision about de-inducting additional forces from Jammu and Kashmir would be done after proper assessment of the ground situation.
In an exclusive interview to The Kashmir Monitor, Bhatnagar said situation in the union territory has improved considerably and the withdrawal for additional forces will keep happening after assessing the situation.
“Assessment is actually a long process and such adjustments (deployment and withdrawal of forces) are being done periodically. It entirely depends on the situation, which has seen a lot of improvement in the valley now,” Bhatnagar said.
Prior to the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, Centre had inducted over 280 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in the valley. CRPF formed the biggest chunk of the additional forces that were deployed in Kashmir after August 5 last year.
Later in December, Ministry of Home Affairs ordered withdrawal of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from Jammu and Kashmir. Of the 72 companies, 24 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while 12 each are from the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
A senior security officer, who wished not to be named, said that withdrawal and arrival of forces is a continuous process in Kashmir. “It is constantly happening that a particular company of forces is being replaced by another one. Still the security situation is being constantly assessed by the top brass and accordingly the decisions follow,” he said.
On the other side, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor said the government was focusing on restoring complete normalcy, which will pave way for the development of the union territory.
“The objective of the administration is very clear to have peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir, which ultimately will create an atmosphere for development. New projects and the languishing ones are being taken up on priority basis to ensure overall development,” he said.
Bhatnagar said forces are working in tandem to improve law and order in the valley. “Jammu and Kashmir police is working in collaboration with other agencies to maintain law and order and the results have been efficient in the valley,” he said.
Centre grants Rs 50 Cr: KU to install high definition weather data monitoring system
Srinagar, Jan 30: University of Kashmir is all set to induct high definition weather data monitoring system, photosynthesis measuring device, and high definition zoological and botanical equipment to boost scientific research.
This comes after Centre sanctioned Rs 50 crore grant for Kashmir University under Research and Innovation component of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).
RUSA Coordinator, Kashmir University, Dr Manzoor Shah, said of the total grant, Rs 35 crore will be spent on research and quality improvement while Rs 15 crore will be invested to create entrepreneurship and employability hub in the varsity.
“It is first of its kind research funding for the varsity. We will upgrade and introduce latest high definition instruments including weather data monitoring system, photosynthesis measuring facilities, and high definition zoological and botanical equipment, which would boost research activity,” he said.
Shah added that Innovation component would include introduction of short term skill based courses including mobile reappearing, software development, computer servicing, and mechanical workshops. This, he said, would help in employment generation.
“Introduction of latest instruments in the research will bring more precise results and would act as a guideline to help implementing agencies to formulate a policy and combat certain environment problems,” said a Kashmir University Professor.
He said the funding will boost overall research activity and their findings would help in mitigating the burning issues of society. “With latest technology, Kashmir University research will be on par with international institutions and papers can be published in reputed journals”, he said.
Kashmir University has been awarded A+ ranking by National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) in 2019. “Last NAAC accreditation was valid to 2016 but it was extended to March 2017. University again applied for NAAC in 2018 and in following year the committee after taking tour granted us with A+,” said an official of Kashmir University.