LG leads senior officers to read Constitution preamble

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 26: Jammu & Kashmir celebrated Constitution Day today to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November 1949.

The celebration began with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leading the senior officers to read the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: “Greetings on Constitution Day. Tributes to the makers of our Constitution. On this momentous occasion, I call upon all to uphold the sanctity of the constitution & further strengthen principles of social justice, and equality, and let’s devote ourselves to the peace & progress of the society”.