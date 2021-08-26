LG lays foundation stone of 700-Bedded Mega Boys Hostel in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today laid the foundation stone for 700-Bedded Mega Boys Hostel of NIT Srinagar, a project which will enhance the sustainable campus infrastructure of one of premier Technical Institutes in Northern Regions of the country.

With our technical education infrastructure, rigorous career programs for high-demand technology in the post-Covid world, we are working on an ambitious plan to make J&K UT the skill capital of the country.

Academic-Industry collaboration is crucial for research, innovation and building human capital for economic growth. Technical Institutes must experiment with new technologies for the benefit of society.

The new age engineering technologies are making the world more connected and transforming lives of people living in far flung areas. Today’s fantasy could be tomorrow’s invention. That’s why it is important to promote scientific temper among engineering students, tweets Office of LG J&K.