Srinagar, June 08; Lt Guv Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched several schemes of J&K Bank for the welfare of govt employees.

“With consistent reforms in the last two years, J&K Bank has demonstrated resilience in adapting to the challenges, and emerged as one of the most trusted and reliable banks in the UT. With a strong and diversified banking system, serving all sectors of the economy, J&K Bank is reaching out to all sections of society for financial inclusion and delivering financial services to the last man in queue,” he said.

Lg said that several steps have been taken to end the non-transparent credit culture and to bridge the gap in credit availability. “Higher credit flow was witnessed in Agriculture, MUDRA, small scale industries, SHGs & promotion of entrepreneurship, infrastructure related investment,” LG said.

LG said that people-centric initiatives such as ‘Phone Pe Loan’ & ‘Accidental Insurance Cover’ will ensure hassle-free credit flow and social security net for employees. “Directed the bank to enhance insurance amount from existing Rs.15 Lakh to Rs.25 Lakh from next financial year,” he said.