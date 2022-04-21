Jammu/ Srinagar, April 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the Night Parking Facility at Jammu and Srinagar Airports which will ensure late night and early morning take-offs from the airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the significant initiative will ease Air travelling for all with multiplier effect on the hospitality industry.

“I congratulate the Airport authorities, officials and the people of J&K for the operationalisation of new Night Parking facilities of Go First aircraft at Jammu & Srinagar airports. The new beginning reflects our commitment to strengthen connectivity and fulfill the mobility needs of people”, observed the Lt Governor.

It will greatly ease the travelling for those who are looking for single day travel, he added.

While highlighting the transformation taking place in J&K under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor said, “we are moving ahead to fulfill Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making J&K a vibrant industrial and tourism hub by developing infrastructure, strengthening enabling environment and ensuring better connectivity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on the achievements made in terms of Aircraft and passenger movement to J&K, the Lt Governor said that despite the Covid pandemic, new records have been achieved at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

Record 2460 aircraft operations were recorded at Srinagar Airport in October 2021. Moreover, in February 2021, roughly 2.54 lakh passengers traveled by 1597 flights at Srinagar Airport, while in February 2022 this figure had reached 1917 flights and 2.60 lakh passengers. In March 2021, 1030 flights operated at Jammu airport and more than one lakh passengers traveled, while in March 2022 a record 1346 flights operated at Jammu airport and roughly 1.55 lakh passengers traveled, he added.

Sh Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industries & Civil Aviation; Sh Kaushik Khona, CEO, Go First Airlines; Sh Kuldeep Singh, Airport Director, Srinagar; Sh Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Airport Director, Jammu, besides officials of Jammu and Srinagar airports, members of the Go First team were present on the occasion, in person and through virtual mode.