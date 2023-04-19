LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched three significant initiatives, ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’, Daksh Kisan(Skilling of farmers) & Kisan Sathi (IT Dashboard for digitisation of services for farmers) for effective and efficient implementation of projects under Holistic Development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors.

“The 4-month long campaign with help of PRIs focusing on farmers orientation, skilling courses for all interventions, will ensure the meticulous plan reaches the fields & prepare our farmers to meet new challenges, explore new possibilities & make farming accessible & profitable,” LG said.

He said that 10,695 training sessions between April to August 2023 in all 20 districts will bring together entire farming community and the collective resolve will not only make the scheme an unprecedented success but also provide a new direction to young farmers.



“Holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors have three important dimensions, economic development, social inclusion and environmental protection and this campaign would pay special attention on these for the progress and lasting prosperity of farmers,” he said.