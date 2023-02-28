Jammu, February 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha launched Jio True 5G Services for Jammu & Kashmir today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulating the citizens of the J&K UT, the Lt Governor said the 5G services will play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity and bring transformational benefits to the people.

“The 5G technology for the common man will realize the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India and give a boost to growth opportunities in tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology and small & micro enterprises,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor underscored the significance of adopting future technologies and their effective utilization for holistic development of J&K UT.

“The latest 5G technology and enhanced connectivity will bridge the rural urban divide, improve productivity, generate more employment and it will ensure growth of grassroot enterprises, self help groups and knowledge connectivity for rural schools,” observed the Lt Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 5G will also enable citizens and the Government to remain connected on real time basis and will assist & improve the implementation and efficacy of Government schemes and public service delivery, the Lt Governor noted.

Highlighting the digital initiatives of the government, the Lt Governor said the UT Government is providing around 440 services online for the convenience of the common man. We have also ensured the hassle free delivery of those services which are impacting the majority of our population, he added.

The e-office has made the working of the administration more transparent and accountable. On an average J&K is recording a higher number of digital transactions than many bigger states & UTs, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said, strong internet connectivity will also complement the government’s efforts to bring the reforms in the Agriculture & allied sectors through the implementation of 29 projects recommended by Apex Committee on Holistic Development for Agriculture & allied sectors.

The kind of talent J&K possessed is one of the best in the country. Education, MSMEs, startups, and remote areas will benefit from this initiative, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the Jio representatives to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the G20 summit and Shri Amarnath ji Yatra. He further asked them to take dedicated measures to resolve the issues of call drop and interruption in connectivity.

Sh Kapil Ahuja, CEO North, Reliance Jio extended gratitude to the UT Government for continuous support to realize the vision of Digital J&K.

We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Jammu and Srinagar. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu & Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the Government’s priorities, he added.

The 5G Services have been activated in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Jio has made the investment of Rs.6529 Cr in the UT to give a fillip to the vision of Digital J&K and has created 36,000 direct & indirect employments. More than Rs 1230 Cr investment is in progress and by end of December 2023 it will connect every block & tehsil of J&K, it was informed.

A brief presentation was given on the endeavours of Jio in education, health and agriculture sectors. Jio True 5G Speed and Jio Glass demonstrations were also presented.