Want J&K women entrepreneurs to build global brands; LG launches `Hausla 2.0’

SRINAGAR, JULY 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched ‘Hausla 2.0’ and JK Startup Portal at Srinagar.

Building on the success of Hausla 1.0, the inaugural batch, Hausla 2.0 seeks to enhance financial inclusion among women in Jammu Kashmir by promoting entrepreneurship and facilitating market access.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the women and young startup entrepreneurs on the occasion.

He said the prime objective of the Hausla program is to harness the entrepreneurial potential of women in J&K UT, increase financial access and market reach for women entrepreneurs, and create a nurturing ecosystem for women’s economic empowerment.

“We want women entrepreneurs of J&K UT to build global brands and fortunes through their own hard work and strong drive. Our focus is women-led development and dedicated efforts have been made for women’s economic participation to boost economic growth,” the Lt Governor said.

The overarching goal is to establish a sustainable enterprise model that contributes to employment generation and economic growth, he added.

Reiterating the UT Administration’s resolve to promote entrepreneurship and startups in J&K, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor said that endeavors like Startup Policy are a testimony to our commitment to provide necessary support and resources to the youth to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

“The new JK Startup portal will ensure the seamless execution of the Startup Policy. The portal will streamline the application process for various support mechanisms viz. seed funding, mentoring, startup awards, and claiming infrastructure benefits for the development of incubators/incubation facilities,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also commended the JKTPO, JKEDI, J&K Bank, and other stakeholders for their significant contribution in empowering the women and young entrepreneurs of the UT.

To support the startup ecosystem and promote innovation in the region, JKEDI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with five higher educational institutions.

The Lt Governor said the MoUs will help the students enhance their skills and knowledge with entrepreneurship, innovation, and startups.

Speaking on J&K’s exceptional journey towards peace, progress, and prosperity, the Lt Governor called upon the people to stand united in the fight against the divisive forces trying to disturb peace in the Jammu region.

The Administration and our Security Forces will never allow an adversary’s nefarious design to succeed. We will eliminate the terrorists and root out terrorism and its supporters from J&K, he said.

On the occasion, women entrepreneurs associated with Hausla 1.0. shared their success stories. They also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for providing necessary support and guidance for their business ventures.

Hausla 1.0 program has successfully trained 118 women entrepreneurs, expanded networks, facilitated participation in national exhibitions, and increased market reach.

Under Hausla 2.0, JKEDI will ensure quality training sessions at the district level for the selected 400 women entrepreneurs from Jammu Kashmir. This decentralized approach will ensure broader regional participation and cater to women from various sectors, it was informed.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST; Prof. Nazir Ahmed Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department; Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, JKTPO; Rajinder Sharma, Director, JKEDI; HoDs, representatives of trade bodies; women and young entrepreneurs were present in large numbers.