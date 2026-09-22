LG Launches Book on Sardar Patel’s Jammu Kashmir Legacy







SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the book “Sardar Patel and Kashmir: The Untold History”. He paid homage to the foresight and nation-building genius of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and expressed gratitude to Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan Ji. The Lieutenant Governor commended the Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan for its unparalleled contributions to spiritual upliftment, education, and humanitarian service. He also congratulated Dr. Rizwan Kadri for editing and publishing this important work.

In his speech, the Lieutenant Governor described Sardar Patel as the “architect of modern India,” whose indomitable will and practical wisdom ensured the integration of 562 princely states into a united country. He emphasized that Sardar Patel’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” continues to define the essence of India’s democracy and unity in diversity. The Lieutenant Governor recalled Sardar Patel’s firm stance on Jammu Kashmir, noting his declaration that “we will not give even an inch of Jammu Kashmir’s territory to anyone.” He reflected on Sardar Patel’s deep understanding of the nation’s pulse and his ability to connect with the common people, workers and communities across India.

“Through his indomitable willpower, clear vision, selfless diligence, and skilful organisational strength, he ensured that the dream of an undivided India became a reality. I also believe that had Sardar Patel been given the responsibility for Jammu Kashmir, perhaps the problems that the people here endured for more than six decades would not have arisen,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the book’s significance as a serious attempt to re-evaluate history with honesty and impartiality. He cautioned that for too long, historical narratives were shaped by ideological biases that overlooked the decisive contributions of leaders like Sardar Patel. He urged the new generation of writers to treat history as a mirror of truth, not as a tool for glorification, and to learn from past decisions to guide the future.

He also described the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 as the fulfilment of Sardar Patel’s unfinished dream. The Lieutenant Governor noted that this constitutional change was not merely legal but a profound step towards psychological and emotional integration, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all communities in Jammu Kashmir.

“In August 2019, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the nation witnessed a historic constitutional change. New possibilities of education, employment, entrepreneurship and development opened up for the youth.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s decision proved that when national interest becomes the supreme priority, no obstacle remains permanent. This is the same firm willpower whose glimpse we saw in Sardar Patel’s nation-building efforts in 1947. I believe that by consigning the era of Article 370 to history, Jammu Kashmir now stands at the threshold of a new future,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also outlined 4 priorities for Jammu Kashmir’s future- peace through zero tolerance towards terrorism, rapid development through infrastructure and connectivity, empowerment of youth by linking them to India’s digital economy and startup culture, and revival of cultural heritage to strengthen tourism and human values. He envisioned Srinagar, Jammu, and other cities of the Union Territory as vibrant centres of education, trade, and innovation.

He described the book as a “lighthouse” that illuminates Sardar Patel’s dream of a united, confident India. He called upon citizens to dedicate themselves to the ideals of unity, integrity, and patriotism, and to build an India that leads the world not only economically but also through moral leadership, cultural richness, and democratic values.

Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj; Shri Kishor Makwana, Chairperson, National Commission for Scheduled Castes; Dr. Rizwan Kadri; Swami Bhagwat Priya Das Ji; Shri Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; senior officials, prominent literary personalities and office bearers of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan attended the book launch ceremony.