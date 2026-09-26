LG lauds eye camp at Tangdhar

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday lauded the Armed Forces Medical Services for conducting a mega eye surgical camp under Operation Drishti at Tangdhar in Karnah, where 220 people underwent eye surgeries.

In a post on X, Sinha described the initiative as a remarkable achievement, noting that advanced eye-care services were provided in an underground operation theatre in the challenging border area.

He said the medical team, led by Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, demonstrated the spirit of Operation Sadbhavana by taking specialised healthcare services to remote border communities.

The LG said the camp offered advanced procedures, including phacoemulsification as well as retinal and glaucoma surgeries.

He said such initiatives ensure access to specialised medical care for people living in remote border hamlets and help ensure that no citizen is left behind.